Florida leaders praise work to combat illegal immigration during ‘State of the State’ address

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis led the annual “State of the State” address on Tuesday.

The remarks were made from the State Capitol in Tallahassee.

Watch the full "State of the State" address here:

Governor DeSantis Gives 2025 State of the State Address to the Florida Legislature https://t.co/eg6pxmm2f6 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 4, 2025

DeSantis spoke as the state legislative session is set to begin.

DeSantis address several issues, including recent tax and insurance measures in the state, including the state having the lowest insurance increases out of all fifty states.

The governor opened his address talking about recently passed immigration legislation.

“Thanks to recent legislation, it is now a crime to enter Florida illegally, the days of ‘Catch and Release’ are over, and all state and local law enforcement agencies have a duty to insist in interior immigration enforcement efforts,” DeSantis said.

Several other topics will be discussed during this legislative session.

