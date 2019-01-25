Florida leaders react on deal to reopen government

Several Florida leaders have given comment after President Trump announced Friday that White House and congressional leaders had reached a short-term deal to end the partial government shutdown that began Dec. 22
President Donald Trump agreed to sign off on a bill to fund and re-open the government through February 15, ensuring that 800,000 federal workers would get back pay after missing a pair of paychecks.
Congresswoman Val Demings released a statement to Channel 9 on the deal:
Today’s deal is the short-term extension that Democrats have already passed, and that I have voted for. The Senate unanimously passed the same plan before the President changed his mind and rejected it, saying ‘I’m proud to shut down the government.'
This shutdown has proven that our country relies every day on the vital work of our federal employees. They keep our food and skies safe, prevent crime and terrorism, and provide life-and-death services upon which millions of Americans rely. The Democratic Congress has already voted to extend immediately back-pay to everyone who was denied their paychecks. We must not put them in this position ever again.
Senator Marco Rubio said on Twitter:
Florida Democrats also released their own stataement on the news through Twitter:
