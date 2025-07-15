Florida leaders to speak in Orlando with focus on education and women’s sports

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is planning to speak Tuesday morning in Orlando.

Uthmeier will hold a news conference around 10:30 a.m. at the Orlando Office of the Attorney General.

The press conference will also feature Kim Jones, co-founder of the Independent Council on Women’s Sports, and Florida Department of Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas.

Officials have not said what will be discussed at the event.

Channel 9 will have a crew at the news conference and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group