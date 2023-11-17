Florida legislation would eliminate and change some academic requirements for students

ORLANDO, Fla. — A slate of bills has been filed in Florida aimed at changing some requirements for passing students to the next grade.
The legislation would eliminate requirements that 10th graders pass the state’s standardized English exam.
The legislation would also remove the requirement for students to pass, the Algebra 1 end-of-course assessment to graduate from high school.
It would also give third-grade parents a say in whether their students move into the fourth grade if they don’t score high enough on their English exams.
