Florida Legislature to try again after failing to pass budget

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida state lawmakers will return to Tallahassee next week to try again to pass a budget.

The legislative session ended without one on Friday, but state House and Senate leaders say they have agreed on a framework for a budget deal.

It includes $2.8 billion in tax cuts.

Lawmakers must pass a budget before the start of the fiscal year on July 1.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has line item veto power before any budget takes effect.

