Florida Lottery reveals its newest group of scratch-off games with million in cash prizes

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced the debut of four new games for players to scratch their way to millions.

The new games range in price from $1 to $20 and feature more than $345 million in cash prizes.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Join the frenzy and turn $1 into $50 with the $50 FRENZY scratch-off game. The $1 game includes a chance to win $50 instantly as well as more than $8.5 million in cash prizes and 2.7 million winning tickets.

The $2 CASH DROP scratch-off game features more than $19.1 million in cash prizes and over 3 million winning tickets to be claimed. Players can win up to $50,000 instantly in this $2 game.

Read: ‘Setting the stage’: Artemis II remains on target for 2024 trip around the moon

Based on the classic board game, the $5 GAME OF LIFE scratch-off game offers more than $77.9 million in total cash prizes and features over 5.4 million winning tickets.

For $20, the $5,000,000 CROSSWORD CASH scratch-off game comes packed with more than $239.6 million in total cash prizes and more than 5.4 million winning tickets.

Read: Wawa offers free coffee to teachers, school staff all month in August

All Lottery retailers are expected to have these new tickets in stock and available for purchase within 48 hours.

Scratch-off games made up 77% of ticket sales in the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Read: MEGA MILLION jackpot soars to more than $1.58 billion ahead of next drawing

Since its inception, scratch-off games have generated more than $17.77 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $87.5 billion in prizes and made more than 3,500 people millionaires, according to lottery officials.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group