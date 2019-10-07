Florida man beat, raped pregnant girlfriend to kill fetus, police say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 20-year-old man beat, raped and threatened his pregnant girlfriend with a knife in hopes of killing the fetus, police said.
According to an arrest affidavit, Joseph Bernard J. Combs was arrested Friday on charges that include attempted murder, sexual battery, aggravated assault and kidnapping.
A Gainesville media outlet reported that the woman had been dating Combs for about a year, and that she is 19 weeks pregnant.
An arrest report said Combs told her, "I can't let you have my son," before dragging her into the living room, where he punched and kicked her in the abdomen. He threatened to slit her throat, then raped her.
Police said the woman suffered extensive bruising in the attack.
Combs remains jailed on $3.5 million bail.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
