Florida man dies after being punched in the face by driver in New York

A Florida man visiting New York for a wedding died after being punched in the face when he tapped on an SUV window mistaking it for his Uber.
Sandor Szabo, 35, was punched around 1:15 a.m. Sunday after he knocked on the window of the white SUV thinking it was an Uber, according to WPIX.
Szabo was leaving his brother’s hotel in Queens to go to his hotel in Long Island City and his phone died, according to the WPEC.
The driver got out of the SUV, punched Szabo in the face then drove away. Szabo fell back and hit his head on the pavement and lost consciousness, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he died Tuesday, according to WPIX.
“He’s the nicest guy you’d ever meet,” his brother Dominic Szabo told the New York Daily News. “He would help out a complete stranger or anyone else who’s in need. He’s the most loving and kind individual anyone could have as a friend.”
Szabo worked for a digital advertising company in South Florida.
“A great guy to have as a colleague," Josh Gillon, CEO of What If Holdings, told WPEC. "We are still in shock and incredibly sad."
