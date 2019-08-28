Florida man threatened woman with running chain saw, deputies say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Florida man is accused of shouting at a woman and threatening her with a running chain saw, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said.
The attack happened Monday night in Gainesville.
Dustin Waters, 36, approached the woman who was with some friends at a home in Gainesville, an arrest report said.
Waters began to argue with the woman, who locked herself in a friend's car. The report said the man slammed the hood of the vehicle and cranked the chain saw, authorities said.
The Sheriff's Office said Waters ran the chainsaw along the front bumper and passenger window.
Waters was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, property damage and resisting an officer. Waters was also arrested on an active warrant for domestic battery by strangulation.
He was taken to the Alachua County Jail, where he remains without bail.
The woman wasn't injured.
The Associated Press contributed to his report.
