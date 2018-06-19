ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for a 3-week-old boy from Gainesville.
Jayce Jenkins was last seen in the 4300 block of SW 13th Street in Gainesville, according to a release from FDLE.
Authorities said Jayce has blonde hair and blue eyes and is 1 foot 9 inches tall.
Download: Free WFTV news and weather apps
Jayce may be in the company of 37-year-old Alison Jenkins from Gainesville.
Jenkins is described as having brown hair, blue eyes and is 5 feet 3 inches tall.
Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Alachua County Sheriff's Office at 352-955-1818.
Please share this post!— FDLE (@fdlepio) June 19, 2018
A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 3-week-old Jayce Jenkins out of Gainesville. If you have information concerning the whereabouts of this child, please call the Alachua County Sheriff's Office at 352-955-1818 or 911. pic.twitter.com/VjvUb77iDz
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}