Florida officer, good Samaritan helps rescue elderly man who crashed car into pond

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla — Police in Port Saint Lucie released videos of a dramatic rescue from over the weekend.

Officers jumped into action to rescue an elderly man who crashed into a pond.

Police said a resident who was on his way home from lunch with his family also stopped to help.

The good Samaritan and officer busted a window on the victim’s car to get him out.

“My kids were yelling ‘what’s Papi doing, there’s gators there, Papi no don’t go in,’” said good Samaritan Noberto Garcia.

The 81-year-old victim was taken to the hospital to get checked out, and said he is fine and thankful.

