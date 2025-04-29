WATCH: Florida officer jumps into action to stop runaway boat

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Florida police officer sprang into action to stop a runaway boat.

Sarasota police, along with several other agencies, collaborated to halt the boat that was spinning at 40 mph with no one on board.

Officers said the boat’s driver was thrown overboard, causing the vessel to circle out of control.

The boater was not wearing a life jacket or using an engine cut-off switch.

One officer eventually jumped from one boat to the runaway boat and was able to get it under control.

Luckily, the boater wasn’t hurt.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group