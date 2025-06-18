Florida Panthers win back-to-back Stanley Cups, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers repeated as Stanley Cup champions by defeating the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 of the final on Tuesday night, becoming the NHL’s first back-to-back winners since Tampa Bay in 2020 and ’21 and the third team to do it this century.

“This is as good as the first one,” Forward Sam Reinhart said. “We learned some lessons. We stayed on the gas, foot on the pedal, and obviously the result speaks for itself.”

Reinhart scored four goals in the series clincher, becoming just the sixth player in league history and first since Maurice Richard in 1957 to get that many in a game in the final.

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced, closing the door on a rematch with the same end result.

Teams from the Sunshine State have been at the forefront of NHL success, with the Tampa Bay Lightning reaching three consecutive finals while winning two back-to-back from 2020-2022, while the Panthers did the same from 2023-2025.

“We’ve got to be a dynasty now,” said Panthers wing Matthew Tkachuk. “Three years in a row finals, two championships. This is a special group.”

