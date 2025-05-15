WATCH: Florida police officers rescue man who nearly drowned in canal

HIALEAH, Fla. — Several police officers in South Florida are being called heroes after saving a man who nearly drowned.

The Hialeah Police Department said a 65-year-old man fell into a canal near the Hialeah Park Casino.

Officers immediately jumped in and brought him to dry land, where they found he did not have a pulse.

But thankfully, after several rounds of CPR, he started breathing again.

