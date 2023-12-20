Florida program shows parents how everyday items can be a sign of substance misuse

ST. JOHN'S COUNTY, Fla. — A program in St. John’s County is working to educate parents on how to prevent substance misuse and addiction among young kids.

The Prevention Coalition is working to spread awareness and show parents how everyday items can be possible signs of substance misuse.

Items like umbrellas, car keys, Chapstick, and many other common items are being used to hide drugs in plain sight.

Steve Dekorte is an adult prevention specialist with the program.

“Get parents to start paying attention to signs and symptoms that might give them an early warning signs that there is a threat to their child,” Dekorte said. “We hope to make an impact on how seriously we need to take primary prevention, education all the way down to parents of first graders.”

Dekorte said the “Hidden in Plain Sight” program started in May.

The program turned a cargo trailer into a child’s bedroom to show items that can be indicators of risky behavior or mental health concerns.

Another part of the program educates kids on safe driving, using google that simulate alcohol and drug levels, illustrating the effects of driving while impaired.

According to the coalition, about 51% of St. John’s County high school students have used alcohol and 33% have used illicit drugs.

“We just hope to face-to-face educate everyone,” Dekorte added.

