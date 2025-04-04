Florida proposal aims to ban students from using cell phones during the school day

ORLANDO, Fla. — A proposal to ban Florida students from using cell phones during the school day is headed to the full House.

The proposal would require school districts to designate areas where students may use devices.

It expands on a law passed two years ago that bars students from using phones during instructional time.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the proposal and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

