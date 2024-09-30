Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival invites runners to join the Gua’Kia 5K Event

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The nonprofit organization behind the annual Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival has registrations available for a running event in October.

The Florida Puerto Rican Parade, Inc. will partner with other organizations to promote runners’ health with the Gua’Kia 5K.

Participants will start and finish at the same location on the cross-country loop with no street crossing.

The event will be on Oct. 26 and will start and finish at the Austin Tindall Sports Complex in Kissimmee.

All runners will receive t-shirts, and there will be an award ceremony awards for the top three runners in the male and female categories.

See a map of the location below:

