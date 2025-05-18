Florida ranked in Top 5 states for high school budgeting education

ORLANDO, Fla. — WalletHub assessed the 50 states and the District of Columbia to identify schools effectively teaching budgeting skills.

The comparison utilized 11 key metrics, including the requirement of personal finance courses, financial literacy test scores, and school rankings.

In this study, WalletHub found that Florida is the #5 best state in the country for teaching budgeting skills in high school.

Check out the interactive map with all state rankings:

You can see WalletHub’s complete study and methodology at the original article HERE.

