Florida ranks 40th in employment for people with disabilities

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida ranks near the bottom nationally for employment among people with disabilities, according to a new analysis.

Everway, a company that provides neuroinclusion and assistive technology tools, analyzed data from Disability Statistics to compare employment rates for people with disabilities across the U.S.

The analysis found that 44.4% of Floridians with disabilities are employed, placing Florida 40th among all states and Washington, D.C.

South Dakota ranked first, with 61.5% of people with disabilities employed, followed by Nebraska at 58.7% and Colorado at 57.8%.

West Virginia ranked last, with 36.4% of people with disabilities employed.

Everway said the findings highlight gaps in access to employment and opportunities for businesses to expand inclusive hiring.

“This data tells us two things. First, that geography still dictates opportunity for too many people. Second, that there is a massive, untapped talent pool ready to work,” said Cathy Donnelly, chief people officer at Everway.

Donnelly said employers can better support workers with disabilities by listening to employee resource groups, rethinking traditional interviews and offering tools such as assistive technology or quiet workspaces.

“When organizations remove barriers for people with disabilities, including the millions of neurodivergent people who think and work differently, they gain unique perspectives, creative problem-solving skills, and loyal employees,” Donnelly said.

According to the analysis, Florida ranked below Georgia, California, Pennsylvania, Indiana and North Carolina, but above Tennessee, South Carolina, New Mexico, Michigan and New York.

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