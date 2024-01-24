Florida reports record number of high school students graduating

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Education says a record number of high school students are graduating.

In the 2022-2023 school year, 88% of high school seniors graduated.

That’s an increase of .7% percent over the year before.

Officials said almost every student subgroup improved their graduation rate.

The commissioner of education gave much of the credit to teachers, calling them world-class educators.

