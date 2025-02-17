Florida rises in AP Top 25 basketball poll

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida is making headway in the latest Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll released Monday.

After tying with Duke for the No. 3 spot last week, the Gators moved up to No.2.

Florida still trails Auburn, which has held onto the top spot for six consecutive weeks. Yet the Gators beat the top-ranked Tigers 90-81 on Feb. 8.

These top three are followed by Alabama, which fell to No. 4, then Houston, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Iowa State, Texas Tech and St. John’s to make up the top 10.

