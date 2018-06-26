Florida's teachers union begins new push to increase educators' salaries

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida’s teachers union hopes to increase teachers’ pay to the national average by 2023, officials said.
The Florida Educators Association on Monday announced its $600 million plan to increase teacher pay.
Union leaders said members will be visiting state lawmakers and candidates for state offices in the coming months to pitch the plan.
Members will push lawmakers and candidates to sign a pledge to fight to increase teacher salaries to receive an endorsement from the union.
They’ve garnered 20 signatures so far, all from Democrats.
The average teacher’s salary in Florida is $47,000 a year, which is about $12,000 below the national average of $59,000, according to the FEA.
Union leaders are proposing that the money for the raises come out of the $1 billion spent on private school vouchers by the state.
Brian Kerekes, an Osceola County math teacher, said in order to make ends meet, he works a second job at Walt Disney World.
“In order to give myself the financial means to pay my bills, car payment, rent and everything else, I have to have a second job,” he said.
Union leaders said this is the first time it is having teachers go face to face with lawmakers and candidates.
