0 Florida's voter registration deadline coming up Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Only a few days remain for Floridians to register to vote for the 2018 midterm elections.

The state deadline to register is Tuesday, Oct. 9.

As the deadline approaches, Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles said they’ve had hundreds of voter registration forms dropped off each day.

“We've already seen it, leading up to this weekend where groups have been coming in with stacks of applications,” he said.

That trend continued Saturday, with one group dropping 1,100 registration forms at Cowles' office.

Not all of those forms are for Orange County voters.

“They can drop off the applications in any county, and most of them are central to Orlando,” said Cowles.

Workers at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office separated the documents into piles to send to respective counties, like Volusia and Brevard.

“Unlike 2014, this year’s election is drawing a lot more attention,” said Cowles.

Versión en español abajo

The nation will be watching the results of Florida's election on Nov. 6. Do you want to exercise your constitutional right to vote in federal, state and local elections?

Here are a few steps to help you register to vote:

Step 1 – Make sure you are eligible to vote:

Be a citizen of the United States of America.

Be a legal resident of Florida.

Be a legal resident of the county in which you seek to be registered.

Be at least 16 years old to preregister or at least 18 years old to register and vote.

Not be a person who has been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having the right to vote restored; and,

Not be a person who has been convicted of a felony without your civil rights having been restored.

Step 2 – To submit an online application, you will need:

Your Florida driver license (Florida DL) or Florida identification card (Florida ID card) issued by the Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles.

The last four digits of your Social Security Number (SSN4).

The Florida Department of State’s website reads: “If you do not have any one or all of the information above, you may still use the online system to prefill a voter registration application form. However, you will have to print, sign, and then mail or deliver your completed voter registration application to your county Supervisor of Elections’ Office.”

The deadline to register for an upcoming election is 29 days before that election -- so for the November election, the deadline to register is Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Click or tap here for more information

Orange County residents may have new polling places for the 2018 elections. To see if your precinct is affected, click here.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Versión en español:

Floridanos, ¿quieren ejercer su derecho constitucional al voto en elecciones federales, estatales y locales?

Siga estos pasos para registrarse para votar:

1. - Para poder optar a inscribirse y votar, debe:

Ser ciudadano de los Estados Unidos;

Ser residente legal de Florida;

Ser residente legal del condado donde desea inscribirse;

Tener al menos 16 años para preinscribirse o al menos 18 años para inscribirse y votar;

No ser una persona que haya sido declarada mentalmente incapacitada para votar en Florida o en cualquier otro estado sin haber recuperado el derecho a voto; y

No ser una persona que haya sido condenada por un delito grave sin que se hayan recuperado sus derechos civiles.

Para suministrar una solicitud en línea, necesitará:

Su licencia de conducir de Florida o su tarjeta de identificación de Florida expedidas por el Departamento de Seguridad de Carreteras y Vehículos Motorizados de Florida.

Los últimos cuatro dígitos de su número de seguro social (SSN4).

El plazo de inscripción para una próxima elección es de 29 días antes de dicha elección.

Haga clic aquí para más información.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.