Florida to seek death penalty against man accused of killing 13-year-old Orange County girl

ORLANDO, Fla. — State prosecutors announced they are seeking the death penalty against a man accused of killing an Orange County teenager.

Deputies say Jerry Dorisme attacked 13-year-old Rose Deiujuste at an apartment complex on July 4.

Investigations said Dorisme kidnapped, rapped and stabbed the girl to death.

The state is considering his alleged acts especially heinous, atrocious or cruel.

He pleaded not guilty last month.

Dorisme is set to appear in court Thursday for a hearing.

