Florida sees drop in first-time unemployment claims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday estimated 5,892 first-time unemployment claims were filed last week in Florida, down from a revised count of 6,831 during the week that ended April 12.

Nationally, an estimated 222,000 claims were filed last week, up from 215,000 during the previous week.

The Florida Department of Commerce last week said Florida had a 3.6 percent unemployment rate in March, unchanged from February.

The March number reflected an estimated 403,000 people qualified as unemployed from a workforce of 11.2 million.

