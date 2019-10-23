Florida senators to decide fate of removed sheriff Scott Israel following Parkland shooting

Florida senators are voting to decide the fate of former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel, who was removed from his post by Gov. Ron DeSantis following his handling of the Parkland school shooting.
After taking office, DeSantis accused Israel of incompetence and neglect of duty.
Israel has appealed his suspension. The Florida Senate will decide whether to remove or reinstate him.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}