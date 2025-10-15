Florida man returns geometry book to beloved teacher 40 years after ‘borrowing’ it

A retired teacher in California got a surprise in the mail: a missing geometry book that disappeared 40 years ago.

The book was sent by a former student, Brent Gentner, who discovered it while unpacking old boxes in Florida.

“I was like, you know, I wonder if I mail it to him, what would happen, you know, I just thought it’d be kind of funny. Like, 40 years later,” said Brent Gentner, the former student.

Inside the package was a handwritten note from Gentner, thanking Mr. Rod Woznick for letting him “borrow” the book for four decades.

The book had Woznick’s name inside, along with plenty of memories attached to it.

Gentner mentioned that Mr. Woznick was one of his favorite teachers, and returning the book was his way of saying thank you after all these years.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group