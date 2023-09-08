Florida Supreme Court to decide future of state’s abortion law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court is preparing to decide the fate of the state’s new abortion law.

Justices heard arguments Friday morning in the legal challenge from Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood is seeking to throw out the law, claiming it violates Florida’s constitution.

If the court sides with the state and upholds the 15-week ban, the decision will trigger the 6-week abortion ban to go into effect.

Read: Florida hits Orlando abortion clinic with $193K fine

The court is looking at the argument that a 1980 clause in the Florida Constitution regarding the right to privacy should also protect abortion.

Planned Parenthood along with the other abortion providers involved in the case argue a privacy clause added to the state constitution in 1980 shields an individual’s private life from “government intrusion.”

In the past, the Florida Supreme Court has ruled, that includes abortion.

Read: Appeals court backs abortion pill restrictions; DOJ says Supreme Court appeal planned

However, the state claims the privacy clause only protects a person’s information from being accessed by the government.

Florida’s supreme court justices today raised questions to both sides. The main question being, what did voters understand as private life, and did that include abortion? Or, did voters in 1980 believe the state’s actions didn’t have any impact to abortion access?

Some justices and Planned Parenthood noted that Roe vs. Wade, the federal landmark decision that protected the right to abortion, was decided seven years before Floridians voted on this privacy clause.

Read: Floridians could decide abortion protections in 2024 ballot referendum

Planned Parenthood argued that lawmakers and voters understood the decision was the law of the land then and the state couldn’t take any action against it.

The Florida Supreme Court, which has several new justices on it, could hand down a decision in the next few days, or weeks.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group