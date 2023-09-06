Florida Supreme Court to hear appeal for man who killed 2 Kissimmee police officers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court is scheduled to hear an appeal for the man who shot and killed two Kissimmee police officers.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
In 2017, Everett Miller shot Officer Matthew Baxter and Sergeant Sam Howard.
A jury recommended the death penalty for Miller, last year.
Watch: ‘We finally have justice’: Man convicted of killing 2 Kissimmee police officers sentenced to death
All death cases in Florida are automatically appealed directly to the state supreme court.
Channel 9 is monitoring the appeal and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.
Watch: Everett Miller trial: Former Marine found guilty of killing two Kissimmee police officers
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group