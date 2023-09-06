Florida Supreme Court to hear appeal for man who killed 2 Kissimmee police officers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court is scheduled to hear an appeal for the man who shot and killed two Kissimmee police officers.

In 2017, Everett Miller shot Officer Matthew Baxter and Sergeant Sam Howard.

A jury recommended the death penalty for Miller, last year.

All death cases in Florida are automatically appealed directly to the state supreme court.

