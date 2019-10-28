Florida surfer bitten after jumping off board, landing on shark, officials say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A surfer was injured Sunday after he jumped off his board and landed on a shark, officials said.
Volusia County Beach Safety officials said Stephen Michelena, 32, was surfing in New Smyrna Beach when he jumped off his surf board, landing on the shark.
The shark bit Michelena in the foot, then swam away, officials said.
Michelena suffered minor lacerations to his foot and refused hospital treatment, officials said.
The size of the shark was not determined.
Beach Safety flew the red flag because of rip currents.
Lifeguards rescued five people due to the dangerous currents, officials said.
