Florida TaxWatch claims state budget benefits special interests

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are facing criticism for passing a budget that some say benefits special interests more than the average person.

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts could be in line to get more than $600,000 to upgrade its rooftop patio. It’s one of five artistic or historical projects singled out by nonprofit Florida TaxWatch as a turkey in this year’s budget.

“Thee must be transparency and opportunities for public input before a project makes it into the budget,” said Jeff Kottkamp with Florida TaxWatch.

Florida TaxWatch said this year has 242 turkeys in the budget. These also include funding for the Orlando Museum of Art, a Girl Scout camp in Lake County and the Front Street dock in Melbourne.

The Orlando Museum of Art could see more than $2 million.

Florida TaxWatch also accused lawmakers of putting low-priority road projects ahead of bigger needs and sending millions of dollars to universities without the typical vetting process.

Florida TaxWatch asked Gov. Ron DeSantis to take a look at more than a billion dollars in funding it said isn’t necessary.

“Not long ago, funding of these kind of projects was fairly rare, and now they’ve become standard.,” said Kurt Wenner of Florida TaxWatch.

©2025 Cox Media Group