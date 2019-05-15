Florida to get tax holiday on school, hurricane supplies

DeSantis signed the bill Wednesday at the annual governor's hurricane conference.
The sales tax holiday for hurricane supplies will run from May 31 to June 6 on items such as batteries, generators, weather radios and fuel cans.
The school supplies sales tax holiday will be from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6 for items including clothes, notebooks, backpacks and shoes. Both tax holidays have cost limits on certain items.
The new law also provides several tax breaks to help with Hurricane Michael recovery, such as building materials, replacement fencing and hurricane debris removal. It also includes a one-year property tax break for farmers who can no longer use their land.
