Florida TSA agents accused of stealing from passengers’ bags at security checkpoint

MIAMI — A new video appears to show an incident that led to the arrest of two Miami Transportation Security Administration agents.
Video shows what looks like a TSA agent fidgeting with a bag while trying to open a zipper.
He follows it down the conveyor belt, and then puts his hands in his pockets.
Another video appears to show Josue Gonzalez and Labarrius Williams standing side-by-side, touching inside the bin, and then sliding his hand into his pocket.
Both agents were arrested in July and charged with grand theft.
Records show Gonzalez has made a deal with prosecutors for his charges to be dropped as long as he meets certain requirements.
The Williams case is still pending.
