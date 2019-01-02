0 Florida woman honored at Citrus Bowl for helping neighbors after Hurricane Michael

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida woman took center stage at Camping World Stadium this week, given the honor of flipping the coin to start the Citrus Bowl.

The bowl’s sponsor, VRBO, chose Molly Caplenor to do the honors in recognition of the help she provided to her neighbors in the wake of Hurricane Michael.

"I was extremely nervous. But it was an awesome opportunity," Caplenor said.

Back in October, as Hurricane Michael churned in the Gulf of Mexico, Caplenor prepared her home in the panhandle for a direct hit.

When the storm’s path shifted, so did her focus. Instead of focusing on her home’s safety, she focused on helping her neighbors suffering from the effects of the storm.

"The first thing I did was just get in the car and go to Walmart and load up with supplies," Caplenor said.

Then she heard a family who lost everything needed a place to stay.

"I had an open home due to a cancellation because of the hurricane, and I raised my hand and I said, ‘Let's get them in,’" she said.

She then rallied together several other people in her neighborhood who rent out homes through the vacation-rental service VRBO to do the same.

"We were blessed with the opportunity to take in 25 families who had been displaced from the area," she said.

Caplenor said she knows there will be more hurricanes here in Florida in the future that will require the same kind of effort.

She said she hoped her moment in front of the big crowd inspired others to help their neighbors anyway they can.

