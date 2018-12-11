Florida woman stuffs puppies in backpack, swings bag inside bar, report says

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A woman sealed four puppies inside a backpack and swung the bag inside a South Florida bar, authorities said.
An arrest report said Teresa Gardner, 27, was arrested Sunday after a witness saw her place 4-week-old puppies in the backpack at the Briny Irish Pub in Pompano Beach and roughly throw the bag on bar tables and benches.
The puppies had trouble breathing while inside the bag, and witnesses said the canines were traumatized when they were released.
The Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Division took the puppies and their mother into its care. An agency representative said the puppies appear to be in good health.
Gardner was arrested on charges of resisting an officer-obstruction without violence and animal cruelty.
