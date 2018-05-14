0 Florida's soaker arrives this week; tropical development possible

Get ready for a soggy week across Central Florida as a low pressure system with a low to medium chance of development moves slowly over the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

There is a 30 percent chance of tropical or subtropical development during the next two days, and 40 percent over the next five days.

"The low-pressure system will develop a closed circulation center slowly through Monday afternoon, as it moves very slowly, hugging the western coast of Florida," said certified meteorologist Brian Shields.

Don't focus on this system getting named or not. Florida is on track to receive heavy rainfall through much of the week. By Friday, portions of the I-95 corridor could receive up to 8 inches of rain.

Central Florida could receive between 3 to 5 inches of rain and some isolated amounts could be higher whenever the showers becomes more persistent.

We will be watching for any flood advisories that could be triggered by these amounts.

Shields will be live on Channel 9 starting at 5 a.m. tracking the showers in the morning for your commute to work. Make sure to take extra time this morning and drive safely.

