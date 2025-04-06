Florida's unemployment situation is getting better, according to study

ORLANDO, Fla. — WalletHub has released its findings on states where unemployment claims are decreasing the most.

Florida just missed the Top 10 and landed with an overall rank of 11th best.

The job market is still in good shape, as new unemployment claims decreased by 2.7% week-over-week on March 24. There are currently 7.1 million Americans unemployed in total, though, and it’s important to look at some key stats for the latest week to get the complete picture:

To identify where unemployment claims are decreasing the most, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on changes in unemployment claims for several key benchmark weeks. They also considered the number of claims per 100,000 people in the labor force.

