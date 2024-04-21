Floridians among those sickened by fake or mishandled Botox injections, CDC says

ORLANDO, Fla. — People looking to or who have recently received Botox injections in Florida need to use extra caution.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said at least 19 people in nine states, including Florida, have reported harmful reactions after receiving cosmetic injections.

The CDC says the injections were administered from unlicensed or untrained individuals or in non-medical settings.

Read: CDC: 19 people in 9 states sickened by fake or mishandled Botox

That agency says to make sure your provider is licensed before getting treatments.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group