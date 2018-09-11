0 Flu makes early appearance, months ahead of season

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The flu appears to be rearing its ugly head a little early this year.

Flu season typically begins in November, but doctors in Central Florida are already starting to see patients with the flu.

"Just talking with a group of doctors, nearly everybody has seen somebody with the flu in the last week or two," said Centra Care director Dr. Timothy Hendrix.

Hendrix said the flu season typically hits in November and could peak anywhere from November through April.

He said it’s not an epidemic right now, but there are confirmed cases.

The flu is a contagious infection spread from person to person.

"It's that sudden onset of a high fever--body aches, cough, sore throat. But just overwhelming misery that hits you out of nowhere," said Hendrix.

The early cases this year come on the heels of last season's onslaught of cases that kept Centra Cares and other doctors’ offices across the country busy.

Hendrix said for Centra Care, the number of cases they saw more than doubled the number for the previous worst flu season they'd ever had.

"I mean, it was 100 percent worse than our previous bad season. It was that bad. It was off the charts kind of bad,” he said.

They're hoping the early cases this year are just a small bump and not the beginning of another bad season.

The state health department told said it's also seeing a slight increase in the number of flu cases.

Health experts recommend common sense things like washing hands, avoiding close contact with anyone sick and getting a flu shot.



