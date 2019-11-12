Food bank van stolen from gas station, crashed outside Winter Springs subdivision

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - Police are searching for a man they say stole an area food bank's van from a Winter Springs gas station and then crashed it outside a nearby subdivision.
Witnesses said the man ran away from the scene of the crash near Avery Lake Drive and hasn’t been seen since. Law enforcement officers are searching the area by land and by helicopter.
Related Headlines
South Tuskawilla Road is shut down in the area as the search continues.
TRENDING NOW:
- Beefy King fire being investigated as arson, sources say
- Father shoots, kills son in Volusia County after dispute over family vehicles, deputies say
- Mistakes made by mid-level medical providers led to catastrophic results for patients
- Boy, 13, desperate for a kidney 3 years after his mother's murder
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
The owners of the van said they were parked at a gas station at the intersection of Tusckawilla and Red Bug Lake roads when a man approached them and asked for money. When they declined, they said the man got into the van and drove away.
Witnesses said the man was driving erratically before he crashed in front of the Avery Lakes subdivision.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}