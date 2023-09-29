Football Friday Night Game of the Week: Winter Park visits Hagerty

ORLANDO, Fla. — As September comes to a close, we look at the sixth week of the high school football season.

Tonight’s schedule features a marquee matchup between Seminole and Apopka and the 100th all-time meeting between St. Cloud and Osceola.

In our preview of our Football Friday Night Game of the Week, Winter Park takes a road trip to Hagerty.

The Wildcats and Huskies are 1-0 in district play, so barring anything unexpected, Friday’s winner will capture the district championship.

Winter Park is the overwhelming favorite to do so.

The Wildcats are a perfect 4-0, and they are outsourcing their opponents 143-40, including a win over Evans last week 28-13.

As for Hagerty, they’re 3-1, with their lone blemish coming in the season opener on the road at undefeated Orange City University.

And since the two became district opponents in 2019, Winter Park has won all four meetings.

The matchup will kick off Football Friday Night on Channel 9 at 11:35 p.m.

Our WFTV Sports team will also have the highlights from Wekiva’s trip to Edgewater, Friday night’s district opener at New Smyrna Beach, with the undefeated Barricudas hosting 5-0 Orange City University, and another Volusia County matchup with DeLand at Spruce Creek.

