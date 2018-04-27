0 Forest High School students plan day of unity week after shooting

OCALA, Fla. - Students and teachers at Forest High School in Ocala are set to wear green to class Friday, a week after a gunman shot a student inside the school.

It's meant to be a statement of unity after the shooting, which left one student injured.

Channel 9 found the Sky Bouche, the 19-year-old accused in the shooting, was no stranger to the FBI.

According to a police report, the FBI said Bouche watched a YouTube video of the Columbine school shooting and posted numerous comments, including, "I'm thinking about doing my school the same way. I have enough guns and ammo. I have been planning for months, but not sure when to do it."

WATCH: Sky Bouche says 'the excitement faded away'

He went on to say, "Everybody will know my name."

Investigators concluded there were no credible and specific threats to his middle school, so no criminal charges were ever filed.

Bouche was referred for a suicidal and violence risk assessment and released to his mother.

TIMELINE: Forest High School shooting

Last Friday's shooting happening on the 20th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting.

The FBI was also aware of the accused Parkland school shooter before the attack was carried out.

The agency never followed up on tips about threats made by Nikolas Cruz.

Recently, Sen. Marco Rubio and Sen. Bill Nelson suggested legislation to create so-called "red flag" laws.

Those laws would remove guns from anybody deemed a threat.

Seventeen people were killed on February 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.



