Former charter school employee accused of sending naked photos to students to stay out on bond

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A former Orange County charter school employee accused of sending naked photos to students will be allowed to stay out of jail after skipping a court appearance while out on bond, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Jaelen Alexander, 19, had a warrant out for his arrest after missing the court appearance.
Alexander is facing a dozen charges, including lewd and lascivious conduct, solicitation of a minor and obscene communication with a minor.
Reports say he worked for the Orlando Science School, a charter school, as a part-time office assistant.
Victims said Alexander sent them inappropriate messages and pictures, and offered to pay for pictures in return.
The school district is investigating after the charter school did its own investigation, but police weren't alerted until about a month later.
Alexander’s attorney called the missed court date an "administrative oversight," and the judge ruled he could remain out on bond until his trial, which is set to start in November.
Alexander has pleaded not guilty.
