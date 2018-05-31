  • Former cop sentenced to 35 years for killing boy, injuring 4 children at bus stop

    By: Cierra Putman

    Updated:

    POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A former police officer from Mississippi was sentenced Thursday to 35 years in prison when he struck five children, killing one near a bus stop in Polk County.

    John Camfield, 49, had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit when he injured five Dundee Ridge Middle Academy students last April, officials said.

    Jaheim Robertson, 13, died from his injuries.

    Camfield pled no contest in April.

    Thursday’s hearing was all about Camfield fighting for the lowest sentence possible. Camfield said he was not drunk and that the crash was caused by an illness.

    “I have no way to control. I had not been drinking at all that day,” Camfield said in court.

    Jaheim’s father spoke to Channel 9’s Cierra Putman after the sentencing.

    "I feel a sense of relief, but it still won't bring my son back,” Alan Robertson said. "I'm glad this part is over. It's not going to bring Jahiem back, but at least I don't have to encounter him on the road."

