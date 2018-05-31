0 Former cop sentenced to 35 years for killing boy, injuring 4 children at bus stop

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A former police officer from Mississippi was sentenced Thursday to 35 years in prison when he struck five children, killing one near a bus stop in Polk County.

John Camfield, 49, had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit when he injured five Dundee Ridge Middle Academy students last April, officials said.

Jaheim Robertson, 13, died from his injuries.

Camfield pled no contest in April.

Thursday’s hearing was all about Camfield fighting for the lowest sentence possible. Camfield said he was not drunk and that the crash was caused by an illness.

“I have no way to control. I had not been drinking at all that day,” Camfield said in court.

Jaheim’s father spoke to Channel 9’s Cierra Putman after the sentencing.

"I feel a sense of relief, but it still won't bring my son back,” Alan Robertson said. "I'm glad this part is over. It's not going to bring Jahiem back, but at least I don't have to encounter him on the road."

The Robertson family brought several pictures of their boy to court. Jahiem’s sister wrote “You will never ever see or taste alcohol in your life ever again, because you will rot in jail and never be able to take away innocent lives ever again.” @WFTV pic.twitter.com/JowzuiKeY4 — Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) May 31, 2018

Today, a judge sentenced the suspect in this case, John Camfield, to 30 years in state prison for DUI manslaughter, plus 5 more for DUI with bodily injury. He'll likely be behind bars the rest of his life. We're happy about that. https://t.co/y7nFwZYuEw #JusticeforJahiem https://t.co/OJqLumJoJ1 — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) May 31, 2018

