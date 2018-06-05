Former Disney worker, retired teacher among suspects in Polk County child porn sting

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A former Disney worker, a Lego builder and a retired teacher make up some of the 11 suspects facing more than 600 child porn charges in an undercover operation.
The suspects were arrested during the Polk County Sheriff’s Office “Operations Guardians of Innocence Two.”
“These are deviant human beings,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
Investigators don't believe they've found all the evidence or filed all the charges in the sweep, which includes suspects aged 16 to 84.
Polk County investigators said a tip led them to Disney project manager Roger Catey, 53.
Investigators said Catey’s computer in Davenport had more than two dozen files of child porn.
“He's confessed to being in possession of that child pornography,” Judd said.
Among 11 suspects under investigation are Rickie Vargas-Garcis, an off-site Lego builder for Merlin Entertainment, 48-year-old Kissimmee bartender Edward Zaborowski, who also volunteers for a Boy Scout troop, and Don Carrier, an 84-year-old retired mechanical engineer.
All accused of possessing, dealing in or trading child porn.
“Every time one of these photographs are shared, the child is re-victimized,” said Judd.
At least two of the suspects were registered sexual predators and account for nearly half of the 500 charges.
Judd said his computer crimes detectives have more work to do because there are plans for a third phase of the operation.
