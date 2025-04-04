Former karate studio co-owner accused of sexual activity with a student

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County said a man has been arrested on accusations of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Officials said Jason Mummaw, 55, was arrested Thursday afternoon at his Deltona home and taken to jail with no bond.

According to a report, Mummaw is the former co-owner of the All-American Karate studio in Orange City.

Investigators said Mummaw engaged in the acts with a 17-year-old student at the studio in 2022.

After an investigation, deputies said they obtained an arrest warrant on Thursday.

Deputies do not believe there are additional victims, but ask anyone with information about Mummaw to call 386-254-1537.

