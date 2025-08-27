Former Ocoee Police Chief sues city for discrimination and retaliation after dismissal

OCOEE, Fla. — Samia Plasencia, the former Ocoee Police Chief, is suing the city over allegations of discrimination and retaliation, two years following her dismissal.

A state commission has determined there is enough evidence for Plasencia’s lawsuit to proceed, shedding light on alleged turmoil within the Ocoee Police Department before her firing.

“If my professional acumen was as flawed as presented to you, then why did it take 7 years to appear?” Plasencia questioned during a council meeting.

The 10-page lawsuit claims that Plasencia was made to compete against unqualified male candidates for her position as chief.

She alleges that city leadership held meetings with employees to undermine her authority and altered the department’s structure to reduce her responsibilities.

Plasencia contends that these changes were made because the city manager did not want a woman supervising male deputy chiefs.

The lawsuit further claims that Plasencia was pressured to retire or face a media frenzy, with city leadership offering to help write her resignation letter.

She alleges that she was told there was a 99-percent chance of being fired if she did not comply.

The city has filed a motion to dismiss part of the lawsuit, arguing that it is protected from defamation claims.

The longtime city manager mentioned in the lawsuit retired earlier this year.

A hearing is scheduled for September, as the legal proceedings continue to unfold.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group