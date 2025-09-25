Former Orange County substitute teacher arrested on child porn charges

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A former substitute teacher in Orange County has been arrested on child porn charges.

Deputies say Zachary Jordan Grenier worked at Walker Middle School.

Deputies say they received a tip, then got a warrant to search Grenier’s phone and found multiple explicit photos of minors.

He has been charged with possession of child pornography.

An Orange County school spokesperson said Grenier was never employed by the school district and said substitutes are contracted through a third-party vendor.

WFTV has reached out to the company that hires substitute teachers.

