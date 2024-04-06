Former Orlando commissioner Regina Hill expected in court later this month

ORLANDO, Fla. — After weeks of legal battles and controversy, former Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill’s civil case was dismissed on Friday.

The judge overseeing the case issued an order requiring Hill to stay away from the 96-year-old woman she’s accused of stealing from, court documents show.

Hill has maintained she did nothing wrong.

“I improved Ms. Curtis’ life, and I love her,” Hill said. “I showed her a lot of love and attention, and that’s all I can say.”

Regina Hill now faces 7 felony charges, including impersonation and mortgage fraud.

“I’m trusting the process, and I’m trusting God,” she said on her way out of the courtroom on Friday.

If found guilty, she could be sentenced to life in prison.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Apr. 16.

