Former Orlando Magic star’s luxury penthouse sells for $2.6M

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A former first-round draft pick for the Orlando Magic has sold his downtown penthouse for a hefty sum.

Orange County records show Mo Bamba — who played for the Magic for most of five seasons before he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in February 2023 — sold his luxury penthouse unit in The Sanctuary at 100 S. Eola Drive for $2.6 million on Jan. 16.

Bamba, who currently plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, originally bought the property within the popular high-rise for $1.7 million in August 2018.

